Home / Markets / News / FirstCry shares surge 17% from record low; snap four-day losing streak

Brainbees Solutions share price touched a record low of ₹207.05 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday

FirstCry share price today, February 20, 2026

FirstCry share price surged in Friday's session. Photo: Twitter @firstcryindia

Ananya Chaudhuri Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FirstCry share price today

 
FirstCry share price staged a smart rally on Friday, snapping its four-day losing run. The stock zoomed 13 per cent in the intraday trade today and rebounded from the record low hit on Thursday. 
 
Shares of Brainbees Solutions - the parent company of FirstCry - opened largely unchanged at ₹213.65, compared with Thursday’s closing price of ₹213.75. In intraday trade, however, the stock gained momentum, rising as much as 13.2 per cent to ₹241.6 per share on the NSE. 
 
With this, the stock has bounced nearly 17 per cent from its all-time low of ₹207.05 per share, touched on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the previous session.
 
 
So far, around 0.2 million shares have been traded on the exchange. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹11,892.12 crore. At 12:27 PM, the stock was quoting at ₹227.9 per share, up 6.8 per cent.
 
FirstCry shares were seen outperforming the Nifty 50 index, which was up 0.8 per cent at the same time.

In the last 12 months, Brainbees Solutions have declined 34.2 per cent, as against a 11.7 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.  
 

Why did FirstCry share price rise today?

Brainbees Solutions staged a relief rally on Friday as investors rushed to bottom fish the stock after its four-day losing streak. 
 
Notably, the stock crashed 21 during the period after the company's net loss widened in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). The company's net loss stood at ₹38.4 crore compared to ₹14.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 
 
FirstCry's revenue, however, increased 11.6 per cent on a year-to-year basis to ₹2,423.6 crore in the third quarter compared to ₹2,172.3 crore. The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y  to ₹153.8 crore from ₹138.5 crore. 
 
Increased competitive intensity in the diaper segment pressured both growth and margins during the third quarter, which weighed on growth and margins. Brainbees Solutions also cited supply chain volatility in select categories, which further impacted growth by 200 basis points.  
 

FirstCry shares: Will the rally continue?

 
FirstCry shares have been struggling to perform since their listing in the secondary markets. The bearish structure is validated by a persistent lower-high, lower-low formation. At the current juncture, it has reached oversold territory and might continue to witness the relief rally, said Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Market. 
 
The bounce-back, he said, will likely face resistance in the ₹260–₹280 zone, 
   
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 1:00 PM IST

