Friday, March 13, 2026 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Govt appoints KV Ramana Murty as whole-time member of Sebi for 3-year term

Govt appoints KV Ramana Murty as whole-time member of Sebi for 3-year term

Kompella Venkata Ramana Murty, a 1991-batch Indian Defence Accounts Service officer, appointed whole-time member of Sebi for three years

Sebi

Murty’s appointment strengthens the Sebi board, taking the total number of whole-time members to four following vacancies last year

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has appointed Kompella Venkata Ramana Murty, a 1991-batch officer of the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) and former Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts, as the whole-time member (WTM) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
 
In an announcement dated March 11, the Department of Economic Affairs said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved the appointment for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
 
Murty’s appointment strengthens the Sebi board, taking the total number of whole-time members to four following vacancies last year. In December 2025, Sandip Pradhan, former Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), had taken charge as a whole-time member.
 
 
The other whole-time members of the Sebi board are Kamlesh Chandra Varshney and Amarjeet Singh. Varshney and Pradhan are from the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) cadre, while Singh rose to the position from within Sebi.
 
Murty is not new to Sebi, having earlier served as a part-time member on the Sebi board as a representative of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Also Read

Indian Gas Exchange

Reluctance of market participants hits gas trading volumes at IGXpremium

rupee, indian rupee

Decks cleared for India's first passive hybrid mutual fund offeringpremium

Sebi

Sebi proposes easier rules for transmission of securities, raises limits

NABARD, Nabard

Nabard, REC withdraw ₹11,000 cr bond issuances after weak investor demandpremium

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)

Brookfield REIT plans ₹4,000 cr QIP to pare debt, fund future opportunities

 
At present, the board has four part-time members, including representatives from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, and the Reserve Bank of India.
 
The Sebi board comprises a chairman, four whole-time members and four part-time members. The current chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, took charge on March 1 last year.
 
Following the completion of the tenures of Ashwani Bhatia and Ananth Narayan G, two whole-time member positions at Sebi had remained vacant for several months.
 
Whole-time members play a key role in decision-making, investigations and implementation of policies related to the development of India’s capital markets.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 13, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 570 pts at pre-open, Nifty below 23,500; Brent crude above $100

CDSL Share price target

ICICI Securities lowers CDSL target on higher costs, slower KYC arm growth

reliance, reliance industries share price target

Strait of Hormuz blockade: Can it lift Reliance Industries' O2C earnings?

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today: ACME Solar, Gravita India, Kalpataru, Raymond Realty

stock market trading

F&O Trade: Analyst suggests bear spread on Nifty for March 30; check levels

Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBorosil Share priceLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra LaunchedPersonal Finance