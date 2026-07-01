Hexaware Technologies shares jump 7% on new AI Ops platform launch

Shares of Hexaware Technologies rose sharply on Wednesday, tracking investor enthusiasm after the company announced the launch of Tensai® for Reasoning Ops, a new offering under its agentic AI-led IT operations platform.

Following the announcement, the stock surged as much as 7.02 per cent to an intraday high of ₹551 apiece on the NSE. The stock later pared some gains but continued to trade firmly in positive territory.

At 11:28 AM, Hexaware Technologies shares were trading at ₹529.75 apiece, up 2.89 per cent from the previous close on the BSE. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 24,011, up 145 points, or 0.61 per cent. At the current market price, the company's market capitalisation stood at ₹32,316.64 crore as of July 1, 2026.

Tensai® platform signals shift from reactive to autonomous IT operations

The rally followed the company’s introduction of Tensai® for Reasoning Ops, described as the first generally available stage of its Tensai® Agentic ITOps platform. The solution is designed to enable AI agents to process live operational signals, apply contextual reasoning, and recommend evidence-backed actions, with human oversight retained for validation and execution.

According to the company, the offering marks the initial phase of a broader maturity framework for IT operations spanning traditional, automation, autonomous and preventive models. The stated objective is to move enterprises beyond reactive issue resolution towards reducing operational demand at the source.

Hexaware has outlined potential efficiency gains based on customer baselines, including a 25–40 per cent reduction in mean time to resolution, 35–45 per cent lower manual intervention, 10–18 per cent lower cost-to-serve, 10–20 per cent improvement in SLA performance and user experience, and a 5–12 per cent reduction in incident volumes. The company, however, noted that outcomes will vary across client environments and will be validated through its customer value scorecard framework.

The platform is currently being positioned for mid- to large-enterprise deployments.

Commenting on the launch, R Srikrishna, CEO and executive director, said the platform is aimed at shifting enterprises from reactive support models towards more autonomous, self-healing IT operations by embedding reasoning, governance and evidence-based decision-making.

"With Tensai® for Reasoning Ops, we're helping enterprises move from reactive support to more autonomous, self-healing IT operations. The platform brings reasoning, evidence and governance into operational decisions, helping clients reduce manual intervention, improve SLA reliability and build a stronger path toward preventive operations," said Srikrishna

Separately, Siddharth Dhar, president and global head – AI at the company, said the focus is on moving beyond faster ticket resolution to reducing predictable demand before it enters IT operations queues. "As enterprises adopt AI in IT operations, the opportunity is to go beyond faster ticket resolution and move toward reducing predictable demand before it enters the IT operations queue. Tensai® for Reasoning Ops helps organisations address the causes of demand rather than simply responding to it," said Dhar.