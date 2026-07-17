MakeMyTrip India files DRHP for India IPO through confidential route

Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip Ltd said on Friday that its India unit, a wholly owned subsidiary, had pre-filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on a confidential basis with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for the initial public offering (IPO) and listing of MMT India on the Indian exchanges, BSE and NSE. According to sources, the company could look at raising up to $1 billion from the India listing. The Indian IPO of India's largest travel aggregation platform, which listed in the US in 2010, will entail the sale of equity shares in MMT India by MakeMyTrip and its wholly owned subsidiary, ibibo Group Holdings (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, the company said in its statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday. MMT India will continue to be a subsidiary of MakeMyTrip and will be included in MakeMyTrip's consolidated financial statements.

"MakeMyTrip expects the proposed initial public offering and listing of MMT India to enhance its brand visibility and support MMT India's ability to incentivise and promote talent in a competitive technology recruitment landscape. The net proceeds received by MakeMyTrip and ibibo Holdings from the sale of shares in MMT India will further strengthen the cash position of MakeMyTrip and are expected to be utilised for long-term growth, strategic inorganic initiatives and repurchases of different classes of securities (including convertible securities) by MakeMyTrip," the company said.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the US- and India-listed entities may evaluate alternatives in the medium term "to enable our respective shareholders to enjoy the benefits of a security at the MMT India level that is fungible and listed across the India and US capital markets."

Market watchers said that the dual listing, and hence trading of the stock in the US and India simultaneously in both currencies, would improve the company's liquidity and valuation.

Business Standard reported in June that MMT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rajesh Magow said the company's IPO plans for India were in the works, adding that the Indian travel market had matured, with institutional capital coming in and consumer spending on travel rising.

He also explained that the rationale behind the decision was the shift in the US markets towards artificial intelligence (AI)-based companies at a time when internet companies listing in India were receiving strong investor interest and valuations.

"Changes in the US market are happening really fast. A lot of capital, including that of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) going back from here (India), is being invested in a concentrated block of companies that are only focusing on AI. There's much hype. Other stocks, not necessarily us but all the others, may not be getting as much attention as they should," he said.

"The India market is ready, internet stocks are listed (and they are) doing well in the market, well received. So, it makes sense for us to start thinking about the India market more strategically," Magow added.

MMT said in March this year that it was evaluating a listing on Indian stock exchanges as part of its long-term thinking that this could open up additional routes to capital while strengthening MMT's position in the Indian market.

For the full year ended March 2026, the company reported revenue of $1 billion. Its market capitalisation has declined over the last year, from $12.6 billion in May 2025 to $3.88 billion as of April 2026, according to data from Tracxn.

The cash-rich company is actively looking to expand through acquisitions in niche spaces that complement its existing businesses. It recently acquired a majority stake in Flamingo Transworld, a regional group holiday packages business. The company has been investing in AI and integrating AI throughout the organisation to drive benefits across every function.