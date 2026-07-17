AMFI eases mutual fund transmission process for nominees, legal heirs

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has further simplified the process for the transmission of mutual fund units following an investor's death by introducing measures aimed at reducing documentation-related hurdles for nominees and legal heirs.

Under the revised standard operating procedure (SOP), asset management companies (AMCs) can rely on the latest available address of the deceased unit holder, supported by relevant documents, if the address in the records does not match. AMFI has also introduced a harmonised framework to deal with minor and major mismatches in the name or signature of the deceased investor, aligning the process with the provisions applicable to registrars and transfer agents (RTAs) under Sebi's February 2026 master circular.