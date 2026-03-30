Rupee posts worst fall in 12 years in FY26; bond yields rise sharply

The financial year 2025–26 marked the rupee’s worst year since 2011–12, as the Indian unit fell 9.85 per cent due to foreign investment outflows, with the West Asia crisis in March adding to the woes.

In March, the Indian unit depreciated a little over 4 per cent against the dollar and breached the 95/$ mark on the last trading day. Following intervention by the central bank, it closed at 94.81/$.

Yields on government bonds hardened this fiscal despite a 100 basis points (bps) reduction in the policy repo rate by the rate-setting panel of the central bank, due to higher supplies from the states, among others. The yield of the 10-year benchmark government bond ended FY26 at 7.04 per cent — its highest since July 2024.

Market participants said foreign direct investment (FDI) as well as portfolio outflows weighed on both the rupee and bonds during the year. At the same time, higher borrowings by states kept supply elevated, limiting any softening in yields and pushing them higher.

The currency’s weakness was initially driven by capital outflows but was later compounded by global developments, including tariff-related tensions and the escalation of the Iran conflict. At present, a significant part of the rise in yields and the rupee’s depreciation can be attributed to the Iran war, with its impact unlikely to fade, said market participants.

“The current financial year, the highlights were largely driven by FDI outflows, which affected both bond and rupee, then larger borrowings from states, which was a constraint on yields going down and was a major factor for yields going up,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “Rupee’s depreciation was compounded first by Trump’s tariff crisis and secondly, by the Iran crisis,” he added.

Bond yields, which were expected to ease to around 6.80 per cent–6.85 per cent during the year, instead hardened beyond the 7 per cent mark as global uncertainties intensified. The view on both bonds and the rupee remains cautious in the near term, with limited capital inflows amid a stronger dollar environment. Supply-side pressures also persisted, with sizeable government borrowing alongside state development loans (SDLs) weighing on the market.

“We were expecting somewhere like 6.80 per cent–6.85 per cent, but this war was completely unexpected and has pushed yields beyond 7 per cent. The view on both rupee and bonds remains bearish for now, primarily because of uncertainty surrounding emerging markets,” said Aditya Vyas, chief economist at STCI Primary Dealers.

The monetary policy started cutting interest rates from February last year, with the repo rate cumulatively reduced by 125 bps so far. In June, while cutting the repo rate by 50 bps, it changed the stance to neutral. The change in stance triggered end-of-cut-cycle plays in the bond market, leading bond yields to rise through the year.

Despite interventions such as open market operations and liquidity measures to stabilise markets and support the rupee, yields continued to trend higher and recently broke out of their earlier range amid global uncertainty.

“Despite RBI interventions (OMO purchases and liquidity measures) to inject liquidity and stabilise markets, yields continued to trade in a higher range before breaking out to close around 7 per cent as global uncertainties put pressure on the balance of payments (BoP) and inflation,” said Abhishek Upadhyay, chief economist, I-Sec Primary Dealership.