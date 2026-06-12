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Home / Markets / News / SBI, Bank of Baroda plan first dollar bonds under RBI subsidy window

SBI, Bank of Baroda plan first dollar bonds under RBI subsidy window

Both banks are targeting to raise around $500 million through five-year dollar bonds

bond markets, bonds, bond market

The facility lowers hedging costs, making overseas borrowing cheaper for companies and banks

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

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State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda are set to ​become the first users of the Reserve Bank ​of India's subsidised hedging window for overseas borrowings, with plans ‌to raise about $1 billion through five-year dollar bonds, three sources said on Friday.

The state-run lenders are each targeting around $500 million, the sources said.

Neither bank responded to Reuters requests for comment. The sources requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.

"Both the banks will aim to complete the issue before the end of this month, as they had been waiting for the central bank's facility to be formalised," one of the ‌sources said.

 

The Reserve Bank of India said this week that external commercial borrowings with an average maturity of at least three years by state-run companies would qualify for a swap facility at a fixed rate of 1.5 per cent per annum, compounded semi-annually.

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The facility lowers hedging costs, making overseas borrowing cheaper for companies and banks.

"With 150 ​basis point of hedging discount, the all in landed cost for these lenders should ‌be around 6.25 per cent-6.50 per cent, which is cheaper than their local cost of borrowing," another source said.

Merchant bankers expect inflows of around $15 ​billion ‌to $20 billion through this route over the next six months.

In September 2025, ‌SBI, the nation's lender had raised $500 million through five-year dollar denominated bonds at a coupon of 4.50 per cent payable semi-annually.

While SBI has ‌maturities ​of dollar bonds ​worth around $750 million coming up later this month and in July, Bank of Baroda currently has no outstanding dollar ‌debt, according to ​financial data aggregator Cbonds.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India sbi Bank of Baroda RBI Bonds US-dollar bonds

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

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