Sensex enters correction zone as markets tumble on West Asia conflict

Indian equity markets tumbled on Wednesday, with the benchmark Sensex logging its sharpest fall since the Union Budget, as the conflict involving Iran showed no signs of easing and oil prices remained elevated despite US President Donald Trump’s claims that the war may be nearing an end.

The Sensex closed at 76,864, down 1,342 points, or 1.7 per cent, marking its biggest decline since February 1. The Nifty 50 ended at 23,867, falling 395 points, or 1.6 per cent, its steepest drop since March 9.

Since the start of the conflict, the Sensex has fallen 5.4 per cent, while the Nifty has declined 5.2 per cent. From their respective all-time closing highs, the Sensex is now down 10.5 per cent, entering “correction” territory, while the Nifty has slipped 9.3 per cent. A 10 per cent decline from recent highs is typically termed a “correction”, a technical indicator used by market participants to signal a phase of weakness.

The sell-off wiped out Rs 5.14 trillion in investor wealth in a single session, with the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms falling to Rs 442 trillion ($4.81 trillion). Since the onset of the war, the market capitalisation has shrunk by Rs 21.6 trillion.

Despite Trump’s assertion this week that the military operation in Iran was progressing faster than his earlier four-to-five-week timeline and that he may be open to talks with Tehran, there have been no visible signs of de-escalation on the ground. Nor have there been indications that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — which handles nearly a fifth of global oil supplies — has resumed normally.

Reports on Wednesday suggested that Iran had fired missiles at Israel and other targets across the Middle East despite intense strikes by US-Israeli forces.

Oil prices remained elevated, with Brent crude trading at $90.7 per barrel, even as reports suggested that the International Energy Agency could release emergency reserves of up to 400 million barrels. Higher crude prices raise inflation risks in India and weigh on growth, given the country’s heavy dependence on imported oil.

“The Middle East conflict shows few signs of de-escalation, intensifying Asia’s energy crisis and global supply chain disruptions. Prolonged Strait of Hormuz interruptions beyond mid-March, delayed energy supply normalisation from affected producers, and persistent uncertainty could strain India’s external sector, spilling over into the domestic economy and fiscal pressures,” said Garima Kapoor, deputy head of research and economist at Elara Capital.

Investor nervousness was also reflected in the India VIX, a gauge of market volatility, which rose 11.4 per cent to 21.06.

Market breadth remained weak, with 2,423 stocks declining and 1,850 advancing on the BSE. All but three Sensex constituents ended lower, with HDFC Bank, which fell 1.8 per cent, emerging as the biggest drag on the index.

“Nifty is once again inching towards its previous swing low around 23,700, and a break below this level could trigger the next leg of decline towards 23,500, followed by the 23,200 zone. On the upside, any recovery towards the 24,100–24,300 band is likely to face strong resistance,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, research, Religare Broking. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net sellers of Rs 6,267 crore, while domestic institutions were net buyers of Rs 4,966 crore.