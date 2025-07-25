Friday, July 25, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Suryoday Small Finance Bank slips 7% on posting Q1 results; PAT 50% down

Suryoday Small Finance Bank slips 7% on posting Q1 results; PAT 50% down

Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares slipped 6.7 per cent in trade on Friday, logging an intra-day low at ₹129.15 per share after posting Q1 results

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares slipped 6.7 per cent in trade on Friday, logging an intra-day low at ₹129.15 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company posted Q1 results.
 
At 12:38 PM, Suryoday Small Finance Bank share price was trading 4.08 per cent lower at ₹132.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.79 per cent at 81,536.82. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,411.46 crore. 

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Q1FY26 results 

Suryoday Small Finance Bank posted its first quarter ended June 30, 2025, results on Thursday, after market hours. In Q1, the company reported a 49.6 per cent decline in net profit to ₹35.3 crore, as compared to ₹70.1 crore a year ago. Its net interest income (NII) stood at ₹247.1 crore as compared to ₹293.2 crore a year ago, down 15.7 per cent. 
 
 
Gross advances grew 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹10,846 crore as compared to ₹9,037 crore. Deposits grew 39 per cent to ₹11,312 crore as compared to ₹8,137 crore Y-o-Y. Current account savings account was flat Y-o-Y to 17.7 per cent.  

Gross non-performing asset (GNPA) increased 579 bps to 8.5 per cent and net non-performing asset (NNPA) was up 520 bps to 5.6 per cent. 
 
Disbursements stood at ₹2,261 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared to ₹1,740 crore in Q1FY25, an increase of 30 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
The bank, in its statement, said that the microfinance sector’s stress continued to weigh on the NII and credit costs, thereby impacting profitability for the quarter. However, with improved collection efficiency in Inclusive Finance and the underlying strength of the Bank’s diversified portfolio-especially the secured retail and MSME segments-positions it well for improved performance going forward.
 
It added: Looking ahead, the bank remains confident in its strategy of continuing focus on individual loans (Vikas Loan) in Inclusive Finance, diversifying the asset mix, strengthening the deposit franchise, and leveraging digital platforms. The investments made in credit protection mechanisms, customer acquisition through digital platforms, and focused execution in priority segments are expected to support consistent and profitable growth through FY26 and beyond. 

About Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited is a scheduled commercial bank. Commencing its operations as an NBFC and for over a decade with a clear focus on serving customers in the unbanked and underbanked segments and promoting financial inclusion.
 

Topics : Suryoday Small Finance Bank Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

