Talbros Automotive share jumps 8% on securing this deal; key details here

Talbros Automotive share price surged today after the company, along with its joint ventures, secured orders worth approximately ₹580 crore from leading OEMs for both domestic and export markets.

Founded in 1956, Talbros Automotive Components is the flagship manufacturing arm of the Talbros Group.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Talbros Automotive share price: Talbros Automotive share price was in demand on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 8.26 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹322.85 per share. 
 
At 1:46 PM, Talbros Automotive shares were trading 2.23 per cent higher at ₹304.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.18 per cent higher at 82,542.49 levels.
 

What triggered the rally in Talbros Automotive share price today?

 
Talbros Automotive share price surged today after the company, along with its joint ventures, secured orders worth approximately ₹580 crore from leading OEMs for both domestic and export markets. These orders will be executed over the next five (5) years.
 
 
The fresh orders span across all major product lines—gaskets, heat shields, forging components, chassis systems, and hoses.
 
The company’s sealing business alone bagged orders worth ₹260 crore, including around Rs 150 crore from exports—primarily to Europe. This includes ₹180 crore in gasket and heat shield products from multiple OEMs, and ₹80 crore for the forgings division.

“By strategically increasing its exports to Europe—a region known for its stringent quality standards and specialisation in the automotive components industry—the company is deepening its footprint in a highly competitive and demanding market. This expansion not only demonstrates the company's capability to meet global benchmarks but also positions it as a reliable supplier within the European automotive ecosystem. As a result, the company is gaining market share in this region,” said Talbros Automotive, in a statement.
 
In addition, its JV with Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems received orders worth ₹290 crore for chassis components, with nearly half (about 50 per cent) catering to the electric vehicle (EV) segment. 
 
Another JV, Talbros Marugo Rubber, won ₹30 crore in orders for hoses and anti-vibration parts in the domestic market, with commercialisation expected in the second half of the financial year 2026 (H2FY26).
 
“These orders will help further enhance the company's revenue visibility and improve profitability,” Talbros Automotive added.
 

About Talbros Automotive

 
Founded in 1956, Talbros Automotive Components is the flagship manufacturing arm of the Talbros Group. 
 
The company began its journey with the production of automotive and industrial gaskets in collaboration with Coopers Payen of the UK. 
 
Over the decades, it has evolved into a leading player in the Indian auto components industry, with a diversified product portfolio that includes gaskets, chassis systems, rubber components, and forgings.
 
Talbros, along with its joint venture partners, operates 10 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra, supported by a dedicated R&D centre in Faridabad. 
 
The company caters to a prestigious clientele including Bajaj Auto, Tata Cummins, Ashok Leyland, Maruti Suzuki, Honda, John Deere, and Mahindra & Mahindra, among others. 
 
It also has a strong presence in the aftermarket and holds a Mercedes-Benz dealership under the Talbros Group umbrella.
 

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

