No one injured in firing incident outside Salman's residence, say police

No one was injured in the shooting incident that took place outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence on Sunday morning, police said.

Photo: X@ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

DCP Mumbai, Raj Tilak Roushan, told ANI, "Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing."
"A case has been registered and an investigation is underway in the case. No one was injured in the firing incident," he added.
Earlier on Sunday morning, two unidentified persons opened fire outside the house of Salman in Mumbai's Bandra at around 5 am.
 
Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman over the phone regarding the incident.
Shinde also discussed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing Salman Khan's security.
Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan, has also been authorized to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armored vehicle for added protection.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in the thriller film 'Tiger 3', which performed well at the box office. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.
Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film 'The Bull'. However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited. He also has 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in his kitty with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

 

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

