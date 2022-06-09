Will good monsoons enable RBI go slow on rate hikes this year?

-
ALSO READ
How will the RBI's repo rate hike impact your home loan?
Impact of RBI's repo rate hike on borrowers, investors and the economy
TMS Ep102: Repo rate, Revenue Sec Tarun Bajaj, markets, Rafale jets
TMS Ep166: VPN regulations, home loans, markets, neobank
TMS Ep106: RBI policy rates, drone economy, markets, IPv6
-
To shield the somber economy from inflationary pressures and bolster economic growth, the Reserve Bank of India unanimously decided to turn hawkish and withdraw liquidity in a calibrated manner.
Given the boiling crude oil prices and supply-driven bottlenecks borne out of the Russia-Ukraine war, the RBI raised inflation projection by 100 bps to 6.7 per cent for the year, but retained growth outlook at 7.2 per cent for 2022-23.
Though the governor hinted at a faster economic recovery after India’s services PMI touched 11-year high in May on strong demand, an elevated inflation level could pinch consumer’s purchasing power.
While the FMCG sector will remain under pressure due to deepening inflation levels, analysts expect the interest rate-sensitive stocks, too, to remain subdued in an inflationary and a rising interest rate regime.
As investors digest 90 bps within two months, Kunal Valia of Waterfield Advisors anticipates volatility to persist across markets as banks sit on a rate-hiking spree.
Kunal Valia, Chief Investment Officer – Listed Investments, Waterfield Advisors, says EMIs set to rise. Borrowers to digest 90 bps rate hike in two months, he says adding that the economic slowdown in H2FY23 will be due to lower purchasing power. Market to remain volatile.
However, the promise of a ‘better-than-expected’ normal monsoon forecasted by weather agencies IMD and Skymet, can bring rising global food prices under control.
The RBI, too, hopes that the normal monsoon prediction will help sustain rural demand and overall crop output, thereby giving them an elbow room to go slow on rate hikes.
As the south-west monsoon contributes nearly 70 per cent of the country’s annual rainfall would, it remains critical for the agricultural sector. Analysts believe that a healthy summer crop production would boost farm income and increase demand for farm-related equipment.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking says normal monsoon to be positive for rural demand. Sectors to benefit from normal monsoon: FMCG, tractors, fertilisers, he says. However, rising raw material prices in FMCG continues to be a worry.
As regards today, investors’ will watch out ECB’s policy stance and US unemployment data.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU