The Congress will hold protest marches against "vote chori" across the country on November 26 to mark Constitution Day, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge set to participate in such a march in Lucknow.

The Congress has said that when a citizen's vote is stolen, every other right guaranteed by the Constitution becomes meaningless.

Congress general secretary Organisation K C Venugopal said in a statement that this fight is not about any one party, but about whether India will remain a democracy.

Kharge will join the Samvidhan Raksha March in Lucknow on November 26.

He said the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, placed before the nation documented evidence of "vote chori".

He highlighted "fake and duplicate" entries in Mahadevapura, systematic attempts to delete thousands of genuine voters in Aland, and serious "irregularities" in Haryana and other states, underscoring "systematic and mass manipulation" of electoral rolls.

"Instead of ordering an impartial inquiry, the Election Commission of India chose to dismiss these findings, demanded affidavits from the Leader of Opposition, and failed to share information sought by investigating agencies.

"Just months before the Bihar election, the Election Commission began the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It has since spread to twelve states and Union Territories in its second phase, and to sixteen states and three Union Territories in its third," he said.

Venugopal claimed that the stated aim is clean rolls, but "The effect is to make citizens prove they belong." He said Bihar's draft roll alone lost over 65 lakh names, and across the three phases deletions are now believed to exceed 13 crore.

Those most at risk are the poor, Dalits, Adivasis, minorities, migrant workers and women who moved home after marriage, the very citizens Babasaheb and Gandhiji fought to empower, the Congress leader said.

"All this has been possible because the Election Commission is compromised. Article 324 envisaged the ECI as an independent constitutional body, insulated from the government of the day. Yet the law was amended to remove the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee for Election Commissioners, giving the government of the day a decisive say in their appointment," he said.

A further amendment extended lifetime legal immunity to Election Commissioners for acts performed in the course of their official duties, "effectively granting them a free hand to dishonour constitutional decorum and principles," he noted.

"When a citizen's vote is stolen, every other right guaranteed by the Constitution becomes meaningless. This fight is therefore not about any one party, but about whether India will remain a democracy of We, the People.

"On Constitution Day, 26 November 2026, every Pradesh Congress Committee will organise a massive Samvidhan Raksha March in its state as the centrepiece of our campaign to safeguard the Constitution," Venugopal said.

He said each march will begin at a statue of Ambedkar or Mahatma Gandhi, symbolising the Congress party's unwavering commitment to protecting the Constitution.

After paying homage to the founding fathers, Congress workers and citizens will read the Preamble aloud, recalling the values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity it upholds, and take a solemn oath to protect the Constitution, he said.

Alongside, through the Vote Rakshak campaign, Congress workers will reach every booth to verify voters whose names have been deleted and help them reclaim their right to vote.

"We appeal to every citizen who cherishes the Constitution, students and youth, farmers and workers, women, Dalit, Adivasi, OBC and minority communities, and civil society, to join these marches in large numbers and make November 26 a historic day of resolve," Venugopal said.

The Constitution gave every Indian the vote. The Indian National Congress is duty-bound and committed to defend it. Jai Hind. Jai Samvidhan," he asserted.