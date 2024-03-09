Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HM Amit Shah, Naidu hold second round of talks over TDP-BJP alliance

Lok Sabha and assembly polls will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu, Amit Shah

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu held second round of talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday as the two parties worked to seal their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Lok Sabha and assembly polls will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Rebel YSR Congress Party MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju said the alliance will soon be officially announced and said the coming together of the BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena Party is essential to rid the state of the "devil" ruling it -- a swipe at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party.
Naidu, a former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had met Shah and Nadda on Thursday too.
Senior TDP leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar had on Friday said that the BJP, the Jana Sena, and his party have decided in principle to work together for upcoming polls and the modalities are being worked out.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PKL 2023: Telugu Titans full list of players, price and live stream details

Chandrababu Naidu launches 'Jai Ho BC' campaign to empower backward classes

CID begins interrogation of Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram jail

Andhra HC grants bail to Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development scam case

BJP, TDP have decided to work together for upcoming polls: Ravindra Kumar

Amit Shah to visit Bihar today, address public meeting of BJP's OBC morcha

LPG price cut is election driven, says Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

Cost of apprenticeship right works out to be Rs 20K cr: Praveen Chakravarty

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: No startups in the country, claims Rahul Gandhi

Rahul fielded from Wayanad as Cong announces first list of 39 candidates

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Amit Shah TDP Chandrababu Naidu BJP Home Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon