BP appoints Kartikeya Dube as India head, to replace Mukundan from July 1

BP on Tuesday announced the appointment of Kartikeya Dube as the new India head, replacing long-time executive Sashi Mukundan who is retiring.

In a statement, the company said Dube has been appointed Head of Country (HoC) and senior vice president (gas and low carbon) for India with effect from July 1, 2024.

"Sashi Mukundan, who has been with bp for over 42 years, of which 15 were spent leading bp in India, will be retiring and will ensure a seamless transition to Kartikeya," it said.

In the last 20 plus years that he has spent with BP, Dube held senior roles in finance, commercial and business transformation in India, Singapore and the UK. Last year, he took the role of vice president, group investor relations in BP's head office in London driving investor engagement.

Previously, he was closely involved with setting up the BP joint ventures with Reliance Industries Ltd in India.

From 2020 until 2023, he was the CFO for Jio-bp (the mobility joint venture of BP and Reliance).

"Now, more than ever, it is a very exciting time for India. We are proud to be associated with India's energy journey for more than a century, and to have a strong and valuable partnership with Reliance Industries Limited that helps us deliver real value to customers," Dube said.

India, he said, is a crucial part of BP's strategy as it pivots to being an integrated energy company and support the country's aspiration for energy independence by 2047.

"Sashi's long and illustrious 42-year career in BP as well as his leadership as Head of Country, BP India has helped BP build a strong business in India, enabled by the support of the government, public sector, business partners, local communities and academia. Sashi has always led with conviction, and positivity and leaves a strong legacy of being a true advocate for bp in India," the statement said.

From seeing the beginnings of gas BP's business jointly with Reliance where the duo's KG basin block produced 30 million standard cubic meters per day of gas at peak or 15 per cent of India's gas demand, to Jio-bp which is helping meet fast-growing demand for transport fuels and EV charging, Mukundan said.

He added, "Kartikeya has a track record of building diverse teams and leading collaborating across businesses and disciplines in support of BP's growth plans. I am confident that he will lead BP India to greater heights as we further demonstrate BP's commitment towards supporting India's ambition to be energy independent while creating additional growth opportunities both for BP and India.