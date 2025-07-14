Monday, July 14, 2025 | 12:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 3 injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

3 injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The incident took place on Sunday evening when 3 people, residents of Dhangol village under Madded police station limits, had gone to a nearby forest to collect mushrooms, a police official said

Manipur Blast, bomb blast

Representative Image | The victims inadvertently came in contact with a pressure IED, which exploded causing injuries to their legs and faces, a police official said. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Bijapur
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A teenage girl and two other persons were injured after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the three persons, residents of Dhangol village under Madded police station limits, had gone to a nearby forest to collect mushrooms, a police official said. 

They inadvertently came in contact with the pressure IED, which exploded causing injuries to their legs and faces, he said.

The three persons -- identified as Chidem Kanhaiya (24), Korse Santosh (26) and Kavita Kudiam (16) -- were shifted to Bijapur district hospital, he said. 

 

Naxalites often plant IEDs on dirt tracks to target security personnel, who use such routes during anti-Naxal operations inside forests.

Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by Naxalities in the past in the Bastar region, which includes Bijapur district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Police

LIVE news updates: Two Delhi schools get bomb threats, no suspicious items found yet

Security, Manipur Security

Security forces continue combing ops in Manipur, several arrests made

tax

I-T dept conducts raids in multiple cities in bogus tax deductions case

Supreme Court

SC agrees to hear plea against HC order staying release of Udaipur Files

canal

Two drown, one missing as car gets swept away in Gujarat's Botad district

Topics : naxalites Chhatisgarh Bijapur

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon