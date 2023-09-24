close
PM Modi lauds medal winners at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou

He also hailed shooters Ramita Jindal, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey for securing silver medal in the 10m Air Rifle Women's team event at the Asian Games

PM Modi addresses media on the first day of the special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

(PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded athletes who won medals in various events at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou.
He praised the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls team for winning the first medal at the Asian Games for India, a silver.
"Congratulating the incredible duo Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, the prime minister wished for continuous rowing towards glory, representing the spirit and strength of the nation," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.
He also hailed shooters Ramita Jindal, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey for securing silver medal in the 10m Air Rifle Women's team event at the Asian Games, it said.
Applauding the feat, the prime minister said that "this silver medal is the fruit of your hardwork and dedication". "Let's keep the up momentum as we continue to shine at the Asian Games," he said.
On the Men's Coxed Eight team winning the silver medal at the Asian Games, the prime minister praised the dazzling display of coordination, power and stamina by the team and wished its members success in their future endeavours.

This was the second medal for India in rowing at the Asian Games.
The prime minister also praised shooter Ramita Jindal for a remarkable bronze in 10m Air Rifle Women's (Individual) event, the statement said.
He noted Jindal's unshakable focus and desire to excel, and wished her well for achieving greater heights in her chosen sport.
Prime Minister Modi expressed delight on continued success in rowing.
Lauding Babulal Yadav and Lekh Ram for clinching the bronze medal in the Men's Coxless Pair Rowing event, he said that "with your efforts and tireless determination, you have propelled the aspirations of many young Indians to the podium".
Prime Minister Modi wished all of them well in their future endeavours.

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 11:36 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon