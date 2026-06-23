Ronaldo becomes first player to score in six different FIFA World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo added another milestone to his glittering career on Tuesday, becoming the first player in history to score in six different FIFA World Cups after finding the net for Portugal against Uzbekistan in their Group K clash in Houston.

The 41-year-old striker opened the scoring in the sixth minute when he met Pedro Neto's cross with a first-time finish, giving Portugal an early lead and creating yet another piece of football history.

The goal extended a record that Ronaldo already held. He had previously become the first player to score in five different World Cups after netting against Ghana at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Players with goals in most World Cup editions: Player Country World Cup editions scored in Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 6 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026) Lionel Messi Argentina 5 (2006, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026) Pelé Brazil 4 (1958, 1962, 1966, 1970) Uwe Seeler West Germany 4 (1958, 1962, 1966, 1970) Miroslav Klose Germany 4 (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014) Kylian Mbappe France 3 (2018, 2022, 2026) Having now scored at the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions, Ronaldo stands alone in a category no other player has reached.

Six World Cups, six scoring tournaments

Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in Germany in 2006 and scored his first tournament goal from the penalty spot against Iran.

He followed that up with goals in South Africa in 2010, Brazil in 2014 and Russia in 2018, before becoming the first player to score in five World Cups during Portugal's opening match of the 2022 tournament against Ghana.

ALSO READ: Messi to Mbappe: Top five highest goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history Against Uzbekistan in Houston, he pushed the record even further by scoring in a sixth World Cup campaign.

Ronaldo goals in each World Cup edition: