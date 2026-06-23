Ronaldo becomes first player to score in six different FIFA World Cups
The 41-year-old striker opened the scoring in the sixth minute when he met Pedro Neto's cross with a first-time finish, giving Portugal an early lead and creating yet another piece of football history
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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Cristiano Ronaldo added another milestone to his glittering career on Tuesday, becoming the first player in history to score in six different FIFA World Cups after finding the net for Portugal against Uzbekistan in their Group K clash in Houston.
The 41-year-old striker opened the scoring in the sixth minute when he met Pedro Neto's cross with a first-time finish, giving Portugal an early lead and creating yet another piece of football history.
The goal extended a record that Ronaldo already held. He had previously become the first player to score in five different World Cups after netting against Ghana at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
Having now scored at the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions, Ronaldo stands alone in a category no other player has reached. Players with goals in most World Cup editions:
|Player
|Country
|World Cup editions scored in
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|6 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|5 (2006, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)
|Pelé
|Brazil
|4 (1958, 1962, 1966, 1970)
|Uwe Seeler
|West Germany
|4 (1958, 1962, 1966, 1970)
|Miroslav Klose
|Germany
|4 (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014)
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|3 (2018, 2022, 2026)
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Six World Cups, six scoring tournaments
Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in Germany in 2006 and scored his first tournament goal from the penalty spot against Iran.
He followed that up with goals in South Africa in 2010, Brazil in 2014 and Russia in 2018, before becoming the first player to score in five World Cups during Portugal's opening match of the 2022 tournament against Ghana.
Against Uzbekistan in Houston, he pushed the record even further by scoring in a sixth World Cup campaign.
Ronaldo goals in each World Cup edition:
|FIFA World Cup
|Goals
|2006 Germany
|1
|2010 South Africa
|1
|2014 Brazil
|1
|2018 Russia
|4
|2022 Qatar
|1
|2026 United States, Canada & Mexico
|1*
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Topics : FIFA World Cup christiano ronaldo
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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 10:49 PM IST