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Ronaldo becomes first player to score in six different FIFA World Cups

The 41-year-old striker opened the scoring in the sixth minute when he met Pedro Neto's cross with a first-time finish, giving Portugal an early lead and creating yet another piece of football history

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 10:50 PM IST

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Cristiano Ronaldo added another milestone to his glittering career on Tuesday, becoming the first player in history to score in six different FIFA World Cups after finding the net for Portugal against Uzbekistan in their Group K clash in Houston.
 
The 41-year-old striker opened the scoring in the sixth minute when he met Pedro Neto's cross with a first-time finish, giving Portugal an early lead and creating yet another piece of football history.
 
The goal extended a record that Ronaldo already held. He had previously become the first player to score in five different World Cups after netting against Ghana at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
 
 
Having now scored at the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions, Ronaldo stands alone in a category no other player has reached.  Players with goals in most World Cup editions: 
Player Country World Cup editions scored in
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 6 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)
Lionel Messi Argentina 5 (2006, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)
Pelé Brazil 4 (1958, 1962, 1966, 1970)
Uwe Seeler West Germany 4 (1958, 1962, 1966, 1970)
Miroslav Klose Germany 4 (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014)
Kylian Mbappe France 3 (2018, 2022, 2026)

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Six World Cups, six scoring tournaments

Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in Germany in 2006 and scored his first tournament goal from the penalty spot against Iran.
 
He followed that up with goals in South Africa in 2010, Brazil in 2014 and Russia in 2018, before becoming the first player to score in five World Cups during Portugal's opening match of the 2022 tournament against Ghana.
 
Against Uzbekistan in Houston, he pushed the record even further by scoring in a sixth World Cup campaign. 
 
Ronaldo goals in each World Cup edition:
FIFA World Cup Goals
2006 Germany 1
2010 South Africa 1
2014 Brazil 1
2018 Russia 4
2022 Qatar 1
2026 United States, Canada & Mexico 1*
 

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Topics : FIFA World Cup christiano ronaldo

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 10:49 PM IST

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