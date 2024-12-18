Business Standard
PKL 2024, December 18 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

If Patna Pirates manage to secure a win over Telugu Titans today, they will confirm their place in the playoffs and will also take UP Yoddhas along with them

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 continues with matchday 60 action at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Complex, Pune, on Monday, December 18, 2024. The battle for playoffs is in its final stage. Out of 12 teams, only six are still in the hunt for the playoffs, as Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi have already qualified, while Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriors, and Bengaluru Bulls have already been eliminated. However, we can get two more confirmed teams for the playoffs on Wednesday if Patna Pirates manage to secure a win over Telugu Titans, as it will take both Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas straight to the playoffs.
 
 
Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors
 
In the first match, Tamil Thalaivas will face off against Bengal Warriors in a dead rubber clash. Both teams have struggled throughout the season and are already out of the playoff race, meaning their battle on Wednesday will only determine who finishes higher on the points table.
 
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Playing 7 (Probable):
 
Tamil Thalaivas: Sai Prasad, Sachin Tanwar, Himanshu, Amirhossein Bastami, M Abhishek, Aashish, Nitesh Kumar 
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Pranay Rane, Manjeet, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Siddhesh Tatkare, Fazel Atrachali 

Head-to-head record: 
The head-to-head record between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors favours the latter, who lead with a 10–4 advantage.
  • Total matches: 15
  • Tamil Thalaivas won: 4
  • Bengal Warriors won: 10
  • Tie: 1
Check Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table here 
Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates
 
The second match of the day pits Telugu Titans against Patna Pirates. This will be a crucial match from a playoff perspective, as if Patna Pirates manage to secure a win over Telugu Titans today, they will confirm their place in the playoffs and will also take UP Yoddhas along with them. On the other hand, the Titans desperately need a win, as a loss on Wednesday will put them in a dangerous position in the playoff race.
 
Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Playing 7 (Probable):
 
Telugu Titans: Ashish Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Krishan, Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Ankit 
Patna Pirates: Devank Dalal, Ayan, Sudhakar M, Shubham Shinde, Deepak, Arkam Shaikh, Ankit 
Head-to-head record: 
Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans are almost neck and neck in their head-to-head record after 24 games.
  • Total matches: 24
  • Patna Pirates won: 12
  • Telugu Titans won: 11
  • Tie: 1

PKL 2024 December 18 matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on December 18? 
Tamil Thalaivas will face Bengal Warriors at 8 PM IST.
 
Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on December 18? 
Telugu Titans will take on Patna Pirates at 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 December 18 matches in India? 
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 December 18 matches live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 December 18 matches in India? 
The live streaming of PKL 2024 December 18 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
 

Topics : Patna Pirates Telugu Titans Bengal Warriors Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

