Soon, setting up a new Android smartphone will be a lot easier: Here is how

Google has introduced a new "Restore Credentials" feature to developers, aiming to allow users to remain signed in on their app accounts when switching to a new device

Image: Google

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Google has introduced new features to simplify the process of switching devices, ensuring a seamless transition for users. Among the new features is Android’s new Restore Credentials, which will enable developers to offer options to their users to restore app credentials on the new device. Essentially, it will allow users to remain signed in on their accounts when switching to a new device. Additionally, Google has enhanced flexibility for transferring data even after the initial device setup.
 
Restore Credentials: What is it
 
Google’s existing Android Switch feature lets users transfer essential data, such as saved Wi-Fi settings, screen lock configurations, and Google account details, to a new device. However, users still need to manually re-enter login credentials for each app during setup on their new device.
 
To address this, Google has introduced the “Restore Credentials” feature within Android’s Credential Manager API. This feature enables app developers to restore user credentials during the data restoration process. Once the backup and restore process is complete on the new device, users can access their app accounts without needing to log in again, as they were on their previous device.

Other changes
 
In addition to the Restore Credentials feature, Google has improved the speed and flexibility of data transfers between devices:
  • Faster transfers from iOS: Transferring data from iOS to Android over a cable is now 40 per cent faster, said Google.
  • Post-setup data transfers: Google now allows users to transfer data to a new Android device even after the initial setup process has been completed. Currently, this feature is available on Google Pixel 9 series smartphones, with plans to expand to other devices next year.
  • Express setup option: Google has introduced an express setup feature that transfers only on-device information, excluding data stored in the cloud.

