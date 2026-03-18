Wednesday, March 18, 2026 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garmin introduces support for WhatsApp messaging on select smartwatches

Garmin introduces support for WhatsApp messaging on select smartwatches

Garmin has introduced support for WhatsApp messaging on select smartwatches. With this, eligible consumers can now access WhatsApp chats and replies

WhatsApp on Garmin smartwatch

WhatsApp on Garmin smartwatch

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp has rolled out its app for select Garmin smartwatches, enabling users to read, reply and react to messages directly from their wrist. The app, available through the Connect IQ Store, requires a paired Apple or Android smartphone with WhatsApp installed and adds basic messaging functions such as viewing chats, sending replies via a built-in keyboard and handling incoming call alerts.

Availability and eligibility

The WhatsApp app is supported on select Garmin smartwatch lineups, including models under the Fenix, Forerunner, Venu and Vivoactive series. To use the feature, users must have a compatible smartwatch paired with an Apple or Android smartphone that already has the WhatsApp mobile app installed.
 
 
Garmin has also stated that WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption remains in place, meaning messages and calls continue to be accessible only to the sender and recipient.

Also Read

Apple, Apple Inc

Apple rolls out background security update for iPhone, iPad, Mac: What's it

OPPO launches A6s 5G smartphone with 6500mAh battery

OPPO A6s 5G with 6,500mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs

Google Pixel 10 series

After Galaxy S26, Google rolls out Gemini task automation to Pixel 10

WhatsApp

WhatsApp adds new 'You' profile tab on iPhones, replaces Settings section

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he believes Apple will return to growth in China during the current quarter

'I love what I do': Apple CEO Tim Cook dismisses retirement rumours

What users can do with WhatsApp on Garmin smartwatches

With the new app, users can view recent messages and ongoing conversations directly on their smartwatch. It also allows them to read incoming messages and respond using an on-device keyboard.
 
In addition, users can send quick replies through emojis and reactions, as well as scroll through recent chat history, with up to 10 messages visible on the screen at a time. The app also surfaces incoming WhatsApp calls, giving users the option to decline them from their wrist.
 
The addition expands messaging capabilities on Garmin devices, offering basic communication features without requiring users to take out their phones.

Garmin Quatix 8 Pro with satellite messaging

In related news, earlier this year, Garmin introduced the Quatix 8 Pro, a marine-focused smartwatch equipped with two-way satellite messaging via its inReach system. The feature allows users to send and receive texts, share location updates and even trigger SOS alerts over the Iridium satellite network when outside cellular coverage. The device also supports cellular connectivity for calls and messages, alongside marine-specific controls such as boat mode, autopilot access and onboard system management.

More From This Section

Starfield (Image: Bethesda)

Starfield PS5 release set for April 7 with free update and paid DLC

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

OPPO Find X9 Ultra may get two 200MP cameras and SD 8 Elite Gen 5: Report

GPT-5.4 mini and nano AI models (Image: OpenAI)

OpenAI launches GPT-5.4 mini, nano for faster AI workloads: Check details

Fortnite

Fortnite will return on Google Play Store in India on March 19: Details

Nvidia

Nvidia resumes production of AI chips for sale in China after US approval

Topics : Garmin whatsapp Latest Technology News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFPI Outflows IndiaPradyut BordoloiNifty Microcap Stocks OutlookGold and Silver Rate todayWho was Ali Larijani Killed?US Self Deportation OfferIPL Injured Players ListLPG Crisis