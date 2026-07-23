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WhatsApp brings direct iPad sign-up, PDF editing and music sharing features

The update lets users create a WhatsApp account directly on iPad, refreshes the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay experience, adds PDF viewing and annotation, and enables music sharing to Status

WhatsApp new features

WhatsApp has announced new cross-device features, including direct account sign-up on iPad

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 10:36 AM IST

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WhatsApp has announced a new set of features aimed at improving the messaging experience across devices. The update introduces direct account sign-up on iPad, a redesigned interface for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, built-in PDF viewing and annotation, and the ability to share music from Apple Music and Spotify to WhatsApp Status. The company said these features are already rolling out to users.

WhatsApp sign-up on iPad

One of the biggest additions is the ability to create a WhatsApp account directly on an iPad.
 
Until now, users had to link the iPad app to an existing WhatsApp account on their smartphone. With the latest update, users can register and set up a WhatsApp account directly through the iPad app without first pairing it with a phone, according to the company. 
 

Revamped Android Auto and CarPlay experience

WhatsApp has also redesigned its experience for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The updated interface allows users to hear and reply to messages, make voice calls, access call history, and reach favourite contacts directly from the vehicle's infotainment screen using hands-free controls.

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PDF viewing and annotation

WhatsApp is expanding its document capabilities on desktop and web. Users can now open PDF files shared in chats without downloading them first. The update also adds basic editing tools, allowing users to highlight text and annotate PDF documents directly within WhatsApp. According to the company, these capabilities are powered by Adobe Acrobat and are available on WhatsApp Web and desktop. 

Music sharing on WhatsApp Status

The company is also adding support for music sharing through WhatsApp Status. Users can now share songs directly from Apple Music and Spotify to their WhatsApp Status, allowing contacts to see what they are listening to. The feature is designed to simplify music sharing without requiring users to manually create screenshots or links.

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Topics : WhatsApp features WhatsApp update WhatsApp in India

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

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