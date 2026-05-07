Peace deal with Iran 'possible', held 'good talks' over 44 hours: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that a potential deal with Iran to achieve a complete solution to the crisis in West Asia remains "very possible", adding that recent discussions between the two sides have been positive and sustained over the past two days.

Speaking at the Oval Office during an event previewing UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, Trump said, "They want to make a deal badly, and we'll see if we get there. If we get there, they can't have nuclear weapons."

He further claimed that recent engagements between Washington and Tehran had shown progress, while reiterating his administration's hardline stance on Iran's military capabilities and noting that the Islamic Republic's strategic strength had significantly diminished following US military operations on Tehran.

"We've had very good talks over the last 44 hours, and it's very possible that we'll make a deal," Trump said.

"They had a navy with 159 ships, and now every ship is blown to pieces and lying at the bottom of the water. They had an air force and lots of planes, and now they don't have any planes. They don't have any anti-aircraft. They don't have any radar left. Their missiles are mostly decimated... Their leaders are all dead. So I think we won," he added.

Despite the strong rhetoric, Trump maintained that negotiations remain active and potentially productive, emphasising that a diplomatic outcome is still on the table if terms are met.

His remarks come amid diplomatic engagement with Iran aimed at achieving a comprehensive solution to the West Asia crisis, even as the US naval blockade on Iranian ports continues and both sides are engaged in a broader power struggle over strategic control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, negotiations between Washington and Tehran are reportedly advancing towards a preliminary accord aimed at halting the current crisis and establishing a framework for expansive nuclear talks.

According to an Axios report, which cited several American officials and sources acquainted with the negotiations, the progress is being viewed as the most significant development since the onset of the conflict, though a definitive resolution has not yet been secured.

The reported framework consists of a "one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding" designed to trigger an immediate ceasefire and launch a "30-day negotiation window" to hammer out a broader settlement.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran must "accept the reality of the situation" and return to the negotiation table in order to achieve a complete solution to the crisis in West Asia, as Washington seeks to better understand the scope of issues Tehran may be willing to discuss.

Addressing a press briefing, Rubio said US officials are currently working to identify the areas Iran may be open to engaging on, suggesting that any early-stage understanding could begin with broader, high-level parameters rather than a detailed agreement.

He added that the US is focusing on establishing clarity over negotiation topics and possible concessions from Tehran.