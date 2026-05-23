Progress made in negotiations between US and Iran: Secretary Rubio

Some progress has been made in the negotiations between the US and Iran, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday, signalling that the over two-month conflict in West Asia could be nearing a resolution.

Rubio said the conflict has to be resolved, as President Donald Trump said, "one way or the other." The US Secretary of State, currently on a four-day visit to India, made the remarks while responding to reporters' questions on the margins of an event at the US embassy.

"There has been some progress made. Even as I speak to you now, some work is being done," Rubio said.

The top diplomat also said that Washington might have something to say on the issue in the next couple of days.

"There's been some progress done, some progress made, even as I speak to you. There's some work being done. There is a chance that, whether it's later today, tomorrow, or in a couple of days, we may have something to say," he added.

His comments came as hectic behind-the-scenes negotiations between the US and Iran are underway.

Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir met top Iranian leaders in Tehran and discussed accelerating efforts to achieve a "conclusive agreement" between the US and Iran, according to Pakistani officials.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is also engaging in talks with top Iranian officials.

A Qatari delegation is also learnt to be in Tehran to push for a negotiated settlement of the crisis.

In his remarks, Rubio reiterated Washington's firm position that Iran will not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.

The US Secretary of State also asserted that Iran must open the Strait of Hormuz for shipping without charging any tolls.

"Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. The strait must remain open without tolls, and they need to hand over their enriched and highly enriched uranium. These have consistently been the President's positions," he said.

"We hope this matter is resolved diplomatically, and perhaps there will be more to discuss on this topic during my visit," he added.

Rubio was speaking after dedicating a new consular wing at the embassy.

"Every visa decision is a national security decision, and I am proud to empower the Americans who work here as they serve on the frontlines of advancing our interests and President Trump's America First foreign policy," he said.

Rubio also hailed the US-India relations.

"The world's oldest democracy -- the United States, and the world's largest democracy -- India, are natural partners now and in the future," he said.

"It is a great relationship already. We do so much together, and there is so much more to do," he said.