Security blunder, American surrender: Critics attack Trump on peace deal

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a peace deal, paving the way for a final agreement within 60 days. The MoU has drawn mixed reactions from political leaders, commentators and industry figures. While Trump administration officials have downplayed concerns surrounding the framework and defended US President Donald Trump 's stance, the move has also sparked widespread criticism.

Sharp criticism has come from political opponents, conservative commentators and some of Trump's traditional allies, who argue that it grants Tehran significant concessions in exchange for promises that are yet to be “verified” and “tested”.

Critics from across the political spectrum have described the accord as everything from a "surrender document" to a "national security blunder" and an act of "appeasement", raising concerns over sanctions relief for Iran, the release of frozen assets and the absence of immediate restrictions on Iran's broader military and nuclear capabilities.

'Worst foreign policy blunder in decades'

Several Republican lawmakers and conservative commentators have criticised the agreement, arguing that Washington is giving up leverage before securing lasting concessions from Tehran. US Senator Bill Cassidy characterised the deal as the "worst foreign policy blunder in decades", questioning provisions that would allow sanctions relief and access to Iranian funds while negotiations on a final agreement continue.

Reagan is rolling over in his grave. Iran’s nuclear ambitions were not curbed, and they have learned that threatening the Strait of Hormuz works and will undoubtedly leverage it in the future. Now, Iran gets to build brand-new infrastructure under this deal. Before the war, the… — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) June 17, 2026

Ben Shapiro, a conservative podcaster who had previously cheered the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, blasted the MoU as a "disaster" but placed the blame on Vice President JD Vance. Shapiro said Vance had failed Trump by backing the deal.

“This MoU appears to be, just from the text, a disaster that does not achieve any of the actual goals set by the administration," Shapiro told Fox News.

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson reportedly called the framework "American surrender". At the same time, commentator Mark Levin questioned why the United States should ease pressure before Iran fulfils its obligations under the agreement.

Former Vice President Mike Pence compared the framework to what he described as the "appeasement" policies of previous administrations, arguing that it resembled approaches pursued during the Obama and Biden years.

Still, many Republicans praised the agreement.

READ | 'You can't kill your way to security': JD Vance's blunt warning to Israel On KCMO Radio, Kansas US Senator Roger Marshall praised Trump for choosing "a path to lasting peace, not another forever war" and said there would be controls on how Iran spends the money it receives.

India welcomes the agreement

In India, the government welcomed the understanding between Washington and Tehran, expressing hope that it would restore peace and stability in West Asia and ensure freedom of navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India looked forward to the remaining issues being resolved through dialogue.

The agreement also triggered political reactions in India. Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh welcomed efforts to end the conflict but argued that the deal did not alter the broader strategic challenges that India faces, including the growing influence of Pakistan and China in the region.

Trump defends deal, hits back on critics

Trump has dismissed the criticism, defending the agreement as a pragmatic step to prevent further conflict and stabilise global energy markets. He pointed to falling oil prices and gains in financial markets as evidence that the deal is “already producing benefits.”

Trump lashed out at opponents of the deal, describing critics as "fools", "jealous", "bad people" and "stupid". He insisted that his administration had maintained a tough stance on Iran while securing an opportunity for a broader settlement.

READ | Trump used 'all kinds of leverage', says Mojtaba Khamenei on US-Iran deal Trump also suggested that the memorandum could amount to what he termed an "unconditional surrender" by Iran because it commits Tehran to negotiations over its nuclear programme and future regional arrangements, though critics dispute that characterisation.

Work still 'in progress'

The agreement signed by the leaders of the two countries remains an interim framework, with Washington and Tehran expected to negotiate a final accord within 60 days.

Several issues remain unresolved, including Israel's military operations in Lebanon, Iran's nuclear programme and transit arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz.