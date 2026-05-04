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Home / World News / Three Indians injured after drone attack sparks fire in UAE's Fujairah

Three Indians injured after drone attack sparks fire in UAE's Fujairah

Three Indian nationals sustained moderate injuries after the fire broke out on the FOIZ, the Khaleej Times reported, quoting authorities in Fujairah

Fire, Fire accident

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 11:44 PM IST

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Three Indian nationals were injured on Monday after a fire broke out on the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) in the UAE following a drone strike originating from Iran, according to local media reports.

The relevant authorities in the eastern emirate of Fujairah confirmed that a fire has broken out in the FOIZ, resulting from a drone attack coming from Iran, the state-run WAM news agency reported.

Fujairah Civil Defence teams immediately responded to the incident and are continuing efforts to bring the fire under control, it added.

Three Indian nationals sustained moderate injuries after the fire broke out on the FOIZ, the Khaleej Times reported, quoting authorities in Fujairah.

 

The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, it added.

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In a post on X, the UAE's Ministry of Defence said that Iran launched four missiles toward various areas across the country. "Three were successfully engaged over the country's territorial waters, while one fell into the sea," it said.

The ministry urged the public to comply with all public safety procedures when warning messages are issued to the public.

Authorities have urged the public not to circulate rumours and to rely only on official sources for information, Gulf News reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : UAE India UAE US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 11:44 PM IST

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