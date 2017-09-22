A festive sale at Snapdeal, even amid reboot

Going through its fourth pivot in its seven years of existence, the rebooted Snapdeal 2.0 has again gone back to having yet another festive sale. However, this time around it claims to be targeting specific groups of mass market customers and is not competing with the major players. According to sources close to the company, even as it goes through the process of transforming its business model, which includes cutting down on office space, employees and focusing on a new revenue model, the company is organising festive season sales where lesser-known economical brands take ...