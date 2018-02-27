Air India to lease 150 iPads to replace defective in-flight screens

National carrier plans to lease "new with pre-loaded content" for service recovery onboard its aircraft.

Last month, Air India's CMD Pradeep Singh Kharola had indicated that the might deploy substitutes for defective systems.has invited bids for 150 to replace defective on some of its planes.The tender is for new tablets for 18 aircraft in Air India's fleet and is for the period of one year.The bid document seeks to lease new (Pro 10.5) with preloaded content by using the current IFE (in-flight entertainment) content for service recovery on board its aircraft."An official said on the condition of anonymity that these are a backup option and will be provided to passengers in premium classes whose IFE screens are unserviceable.He added that these tablets would be used for Air Indias 777 planes.CMD Pradeep Kharola had said in a that in order to woo premium travellers and improve its seat occupancy in business class, the would look at offering them better services."In our long-haul flights can be a money spinner for Our passenger load factor is only 50 per cent on these flights. We will try to see how to increase that, perhaps offer a better quality of services.

If our is not doing well, then we are thinking of alternatives. Laptops to passengers is a possibility," Kharola had said. He added that nearly half of the seats in go vacant on international flights. As per the tender document, the bidder will have to provide a set of high-quality compatible headsets, customised case cum stand and a replaceable battery with each It will also have to provide docking stations for charging these at premises in & The bidder must be in the business of providing for in-flight entertainment, have at least two airlines as its customers and an annual financial turnover of USD 2 million during last two financial years. It should also be registered with Passenger Experience Association (APEX).