Airtel introduces 'Data Rollover' for home broadband customers

Bharti Airtel, India’s leading telecommunication service provider, on November 7 announced ‘Data Rollover’ facility for its home customers. The facility allows users to carry forward their unused monthly data – up to 1,000 GB -- to next billing cycle, therefore, assures no data lapse at the end of billing cycle.

“At Airtel, our constant endeavour is to deliver best in class service experience and great value to our customers. With this innovation, our home users no longer have to worry about their unused data, which will always be available to them. Home continues to drive the massive growth of in-home consumption of online content and the combination of V-Fiber and ‘data rollover’ will enable a truly world-class experience for today’s digital homes,” said George Mathen, CEO – Homes, Bharti

In July this year, had introduced ‘Data Rollover’ for its Postpaid mobile customers as a part of Project Next, its digital innovation program aimed at transforming customer experience across all of its services and touch points.

Users can avail, track and check details of data using MyAirtel app, which also enables users to link their postpaid and DTH connections.