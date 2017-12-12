AXISCADES hires Mritunjay Singh as new CEO

AXISCADES, India's leading Product Engineering Solutions Company has announced appointment of Mritunjay Singh as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with effect from January 2.

He will also join the board as an executive director, subject to approvals.

" is entering an exciting phase of growth and has a tremendous opportunity in creating synergies between Engineering and Automation/IoT. The Board was unanimous in its choice of Mritunjay with his background and experience of managing large operations and businesses at Infosys and leading growth in his last position at Persistent including new markets. Mritunjay has the right credentials to steer the company in this new phase," said Vice Chairman AXISCADES, Sudhakar Gande.

"I am extremely excited about our opportunities in Aerospace and Defence sector. Looking forward to build a new age engineering technology powerhouse that we all can be proud of," said Mritunjay Singh on his appointment.

Mritunjay Singh (Munjay) until recently was Executive Director and President of Persistent Services Business. He was the COO of the company responsible for operations across products, platforms and services.

He was instrumental in strengthening the company's sales and delivery capabilities. He was driving the government business as part of new market expansion. He turned around company's legacy business and put it on a growth path.

Prior to Persistent, Munjay was with Infosys as head of Financial Services application services Delivery and Pune Development centre. He also worked prior to Infosys at Kanbay and Tata Steel. He has been very active socially and led Hijawadi Industry Association as President for many years, working with government for infrastructure development. He is a B.Tech (Electronics and Communication) from IIT BHU in 1992.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)