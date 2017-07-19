Bajaj Finserv Q1 net profit up 24% at Rs 1,016 crore

on Wednesday reported a rise of 24.4 per cent in consolidated at Rs 1,015.71 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal.



Company's in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17 stood at Rs 816.30 crore.



Total revenues (consolidated) also rose to Rs 6,581.31 crore during the quarter, from Rs 5,233.91 crore a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.Ltd (BFS) is the holding company of various financial services under Bajaj group.It holds 57.80 per cent in Bajaj Finance Ltd, 74 per cent in Company (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company (BALIC).stock closed 3.28 per cent up at Rs 4,562.80 apiece on today.