Bajaj Finserv Q1 net profit up 24% at Rs 1,016 crore

Company's net profit in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17 stood at Rs 816.30 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Bajaj Finserv on Wednesday reported a rise of 24.4 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,015.71 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Company's net profit in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17 stood at Rs 816.30 crore.


Total revenues (consolidated) also rose to Rs 6,581.31 crore during the quarter, from Rs 5,233.91 crore a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFS) is the holding company of various financial services under Bajaj group.

It holds 57.80 per cent in Bajaj Finance Ltd, 74 per cent in Bajaj Allianz Insurance Company (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company (BALIC).

Bajaj Finserv stock closed 3.28 per cent up at Rs 4,562.80 apiece on BSE today.

