CBI arrests 3 promoters of Diamond Power in Rs 26.54-bn fraud case

The (CBI) on Wednesday arrested the promoters and directors of Ltd, a Vadodara-based firm accused of an alleged

The probe agency arrested Suresh Narain Bhatnagar, Amit Bhatnagar, and Sumit Bhatnagar, as part of an ongoing investigation, for allegedly cheating numerous banks by falsification of accounts, the creation of false documents, and forgery of record.

Last week, the had registered a case against the aforementioned company and its directors for defrauding 11 banks to the tune of Rs 26.54 billion.

It is alleged that M/s DPIL, through its management, had fraudulently availed Credit Facilities from a Consortium of 11 Banks (Public Sector and Private Sector) since 2008, leaving behind an outstanding debt of Rs 26.544 billion as on June 29, 2016.

The company and its directors managed to get the term loans and credit facilities, in spite of the fact that they were already appearing on the defaulters list of the (RBI) and (ECGC) caution list at the time of initial sanction of credit limits by the consortium.

It was also reported that at the time of formation of the Consortium in 2008, was the lead bank for the term loan, while Bank of India was the lead bank for CC Limits.