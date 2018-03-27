Convertible SUV Range Rover Evoque launched in India at Rs 6.95 million

Tata Motors-owned India on Tuesday launched Convertible priced at Rs 6.95 million, ex-showroom.

The new luxury is powered by a 2 litre Ingenium petrol engine with a compact 9-speed automatic transmission, the company said in a statement.

President & Managing Director Rohit Suri said: "We are excited to launch India's first luxury SUV convertible today... It adds another dimension to the Land Rover family, further enhancing its desirability and appeal."



Evoque Convertible combines the bold design and refinement of Evoque with a sophisticated folding roof, he added.

The new model has features such as the All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) system which enables drivers to set and maintain a steady speed in challenging conditions, the company said.

Besides, it is also equipped with surround camera system that uses cameras placed around the vehicle to offer a near-360 degrees view.