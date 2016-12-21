Datsun re-enters Sri Lanka after 60 yrs with redi-GO

Japanese auto major Nissan's India-made entry-level hits Sri Lankan roads after six decades. Japanese auto major Nissan's India-made entry-level hits Sri Lankan roads after six decades.

The new showroom was officially opened by representatives of both and Associated Motorways (AMW), which is Nissan's long-term partner in Sri Lanka.

The company plans to expand the sales of cars in seven cities across the country.

In September, pre-launch activities for the sale of the company's latest offering was started. Three hundred redi-GOs have already been sold, giving the an impressive 10 per cent share of its segment in Sri Lanka, said the company.

is built in India at company's Oragadam facility, near Chennai, where it was launched in early June 2016. In 2013, the brand was revived after nearly three decades from India.

Currently, is Datsun's 13th global and joins others, including India, Nepal, Indonesia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Lebanon and South Africa.

In 1957, had initially entered the Sri Lankan market.