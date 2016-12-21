Company
Datsun re-enters Sri Lanka after 60 yrs with redi-GO

The company plans to expand the sales of Datsun cars in seven cities across the country

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Japanese auto major Nissan's India-made entry-level car Datsun hits Sri Lankan roads after six decades. 

The new Datsun showroom was officially opened by representatives of both Datsun and Associated Motorways (AMW), which is Nissan's long-term partner in Sri Lanka. 

The company plans to expand the sales of Datsun cars in seven cities across the country.

In September, pre-launch activities for the sale of the company's latest offering Datsun redi-GO was started. Three hundred redi-GOs have already been sold, giving the car an impressive 10 per cent share of its market segment in Sri Lanka, said the company. 

Datsun redi-GO is built in India at company's Oragadam facility, near Chennai, where it was launched in early June 2016. In 2013, the brand Datsun was revived after nearly three decades from India. 

Currently, Sri Lanka is Datsun's 13th global market and joins others, including India, Nepal, Indonesia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Lebanon and South Africa.

In 1957, Datsun had initially entered the Sri Lankan market. 

