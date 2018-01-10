Discovery partners with Netflix for online distribution of new channel Jeet

Infotainment major will foray into mass with a new channel, Jeet, next month. Shows on the Hindi general channel, also to be broadcast in Tamil and Telugu, will not be restricted to viewers only. has signed up as its exclusive global over-the-top (OTT) partner, implying shows on the channel will also be available to digital audiences, but with a lag. will pay a license fee to to access its library, said Karan Bajaj, senior vice-president and general manager, South Asia, Communications India. “The deal ensures that Jeet’s content will be available to audiences across markets. Those interested in the content can binge-watch each series after it is aired on the channel,” he said. Sources said was not the only OTT platform vying for Discovery’s content. and were also in the race, but settled for Though Bajaj did not disclose the investment into Jeet, media industry experts said the broadcaster, which moved base from Delhi to Mumbai last year, is estimated to be putting in Rs 5-6 billion into the channel. The target is to tap the middle of the viewing pyramid, which consists of around 120 million households. “India has around 250 million households, of which the top 15-20 million are familiar with us and watch us keenly.

They are also digitally-savvy and our strategy there would be to use a digital pivot to reach them. With Jeet, we are tapping the next rung, which consists of around 120 million households,” Bajaj said.