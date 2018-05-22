Future Consumer Q4 consolidated net loss narrows to Rs 40.5 million

Future Consumer, a part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, on Tuesday said its consolidated net loss narrowed down to Rs 40.5 million for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 113.8 million in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 8.2382 billion as against Rs 5.4148 billion in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Ltd (FCL) formerly known as Enterprise Ltd said in a BSE filing.

FCL's total expenses stood at Rs 8.1937 billion in the last quarter of 2017-18 as against Rs 5.4669 billion a year ago.

Shares of on Tuesday settled at Rs 55.85 apiece on BSE, up 2.10 per cent, from their previous close.

