Internal restructuring: NDTV is laying off 25% of its staff

Media house today said it is considering reduction in the workforce by up to 25 per cent as part of internal restructuring exercise to focus on the core business.



"Given our reprioritisation, our workforce has to be altered too - over next month, we are considering reduction of workforce by up to 25 per cent. We thank these departing employees for their hard work and contribution," said in a regulatory filing.



said it had initiated a turnaround plan to bring down costs and improve profitability."A part of this plan was implemented in the last quarter and included our much-noted move to new technologies including mobile journalism," it added.said the strategy it is adopting "calls for a leaner operation which will feed only our core business: our English and Hindi channels and Convergence and its digital teams that run and other app websites"."This means minimising all ancillary businesses that has expanded into over the last few years," it added.has also been exiting from non core business verticals. In September, its shareholders had approved sale of its automobile e-commerce firm Fifth Gear Ventures to Autobyte Pvt Ltd. It owned and operated automobile e-commerce portal carandbike.com.In June, they had approved the sale of its Indian wear e-commerce firm Ethnic Retail Ltd to Nameh Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd.For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, reported a net loss of Rs 22.01 crore as against net loss of Rs 44.55 crore in the year-ago period.Shares of were trading 1.10 per cent higher at Rs 46 on BSE.