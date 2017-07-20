Pink slip rain in Indian IT: Nasscom head denies jobless growth in sector

The deceleration in the growth rate of jobs being seen in the information technology (IT) is not a case of jobless growth or shrinking of jobs, as reported of late, said President R Chandrashekhar. Further, employees need to be encouraged to grow to their potential and there should be a different kind of approach in terms of communicating with millennials, who are different from the previous generations, said the IT and BPM industry's apex body in the country.

Addressing the HR Summit organised by in Chennai, he said, "Contrary to what you may believe if you are only looking at the headlines in newspapers, even in this year, the will be a substantial net employer. It will hire over 130,000 to 150,000 people overall on a net basis. It is not a case of jobless growth, much less job shrinking, which a lot of doomsday prophets have been talking about. It is, instead, a case of deceleration in the rate of growth of jobs, which is a different thing."





His comment comes in the backdrop of reports that the IT in the country is cutting down its workforce for various reasons, including the transformation to digitisation, strategies, and hiring more from the US.

According to the IT body's head, the growth for the next financial year is expected to be about seven to eight per cent and the growth in employment is more than half of that, at four to five per cent. This, according to Chandrasekhar, indicates that the trend of decoupling of revenue and human resources is continuing as it has been now for some years. Chandrasekhar added that it is important to communicate this reality.





"We can't have an ad hoc reaction to market sentiments and that is not enough. We need to be responsive to the employees... They need to be encouraged to grow to their potential, to have the flexibility and autonomy to choose the area where they can specialise in, and ultimately, they will see the value of, as an organisation, compassionate capitalism, which has been the hallmark of the and the root of the IT segment," he said.

Chandrasekhar also said that the millennial generation has a huge presence in the and it is very different from the previous generations. It is no more about holding interactions once in a year, he said, adding that instead, it's about a continuous communication enabled by social media, which requires very different approaches.





Reskilling is now a global pre-occupation and it is not merely an India scenario, the IT body head said. The sector skill council of Nasscom, the nodal skilling agency under the National Skills Mission, have identified 55 new job roles and 155 new-age skills, which are required for the future, which shows the magnitude of the challenge. Big data and analytics are two of the major areas opening up. The market opportunity in big data and analytics is expected to grow eight times from $2 billion to $16 billion by 2025, with a huge spurt in demand for business analysts, solution architects, data integrators, data architects, data analysts, and data scientists.

"That is the kind of granularity at which the skilling is also required. The challenge in terms of skilling is now clear and we are buckling down to that," he said.