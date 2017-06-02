Truecaller beats Facebook, becomes 4th most downloaded app in India: Report

Surpassing Facebook, leading communication app has become the fourth most downloaded application in on Google Play Store and is delivering over 1 lakh clicks in a day to in-app advertisers.

According to the "Mary Meeker Internet Trends 2017" report, WhatsApp leads the list of the most downloaded app, followed by Messenger and ShareIt.

"Our biggest strength is the engagement and undivided attention we can provide to advertisers," Tejinder Gill, Vice President, Sales and Head of Operations at Truecaller, said in a statement.

"We can deliver a brand's message and enable them to stay on top of the consumer's mind simply by the fact that we are not an 'appointment viewing' app. This is proven by the fact that over 70 per cent of our advertisers is repeat customers, which assures us of the efficacy of our platform," Gill added.

Homegrown entertainment app JioTV jumped maximum points from 301 last to ninth this year -- and surpassed (lighter version of Facebook for low connection speeds).

The report said India's internet users now stands at 355 million putting the country number two in the market just behind China.