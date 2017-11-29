We got Rs 1k-cr deposits in 3-month beta run: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, armed with a Rs 20,000-crore investment plan spread over five years, launched the Paytm Payments Bank on Tuesday. In an interview with Karan Choudhury, he makes it clear that while Paytm Mall would work with Alibaba on e-commerce, its payments and banking business partner would be the SoftBank Group, the company’s majority shareholder.

Edited excerpts: What has caused a delay in the launch of the payments bank? A bank launch requires ecosystem integration. What we have learnt is that a bank is part of a nested financial ...