200 Indian tourists stranded in Nepal's Chitwan due to floods

Around 600 tourists, including 200 Indians, were in Nepal's popular tourist town of Chitwan due to flooding triggered by that have claimed 49 lives, officials said today.



have lashed Nepal for the last three days causing flooding and



According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, at least 13 persons were injured in the rain-related incidents and 17 others remained missing.The latest data released by the ministry shows that 21 districts have been hit badly by the flash and landslides, The Himalayan Times reported.Around 600 tourists were due to flooding in Sauraha in Chitwan.The trapped tourists include 200 Indians, 200 Nepalis and another 200 from various countries, the report said citing authorities.The swollen Rapti and Budhirapti Rivers have inundated many hotels in the tourist destination.Chief District Officer Narayan Prasad Bhatta said efforts were on to shift the trapped tourists to safer places.According to data by the ministry, one person was killed in Panchthar, four in Sindhuli, Jhapa and Banke each, five in Morang, eight in Sunsari, three in Sarlahi and Surkhet each and two in Bara and Dang each.Similarly, seven persons died in Rautahat and landslides, two in Bardiya, one in Dhanusha, Makawanpur, Kailai and Palpa districts each.Jhapa, Morang Sunsari, Sapttari, Siraha, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Banke, Bardiya and Dang districts were the worst affected by flood.Some 35,843 houses have been inundated, 1,000 houses are damaged and 397 livestock died in the floods, the ministry data said.Many cities in the Tarai region have been inundated while transportation along the East West Highway has been halted after a pillar of Dudhaura Bridge sank at Pathlaiya-Nijgadh road section.Yesterday, Nepal Cabinet had held an emergency meeting during which Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba had ordered the local district administrations to intensify the rescue and release activities.

