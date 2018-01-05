Amid political hype, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to share dais in Malaysia

-
ALSO READHow regional films are being repackaged to draw brands outside native state AIADMK battles war within; Rajini, Kamal Hassan eye political vacuum in TN Fame, money not enough to succeed in politics: Rajinikanth Rajinikanth to enter politics with mantra of change Rajinikanth joins Tamil politics: Thalaivar's New Year gift to us, say fans
-
Amid hype over their political entry, top actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are likely to share the dais in Malaysia for a fundraising event.
Rajinikanth will board a flight to Malaysia tonight and Haasan, who is now in America, is expected to reach there tomorrow, film industry sources said.
While Rajinikanth has already announced his decision to enter politics, Haasan has given strong indications of his entry into politics though its contours were not known yet.
The event is for raising funds for construction of a new building for the 'Nadigar Sangam' here, known officially as the South Indian Film Artistes Association.
The two-day event beginning tomorrow will start with a curtain-raiser featuring several shows followed by other events like a 'star-cricket,' the sources added.
Besides the top two actors of the Tamil film industry, over 200 others, including artistes and music directors, are travelling to Malaysia by a special flight from here tonight.
Rajinikanth, who called on DMK patriarch Karunanidhi yesterday, today met yesteryear politician, filmmaker and former AIADMK minister R M Veerappan today.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU