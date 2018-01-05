Amid political hype, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to share dais in Malaysia

Amid hype over their political entry, top actors and are likely to share the dais in for a fundraising event.



will board a flight to tonight and Haasan, who is now in America, is expected to reach there tomorrow, sources said.



While has already announced his decision to enter politics, Haasan has given strong indications of his entry into politics though its contours were not known yet.The event is for raising funds for construction of a new building for the 'Nadigar Sangam' here, known officially as the SouthThe two-day event beginning tomorrow will start with a curtain-raiser featuring several shows followed by other events like a 'star-cricket,' the sources added.Besides the top two actors of the Tamil film industry, over 200 others, including artistes and music directors, are travelling to by a special flight from here tonight.Rajinikanth, who called on DMK patriarch Karunanidhi yesterday, today met yesteryear politician, filmmaker and former AIADMK R M Veerappan today.

