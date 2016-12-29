TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

From smart pigeons to air cleaning towers: 2016's solutions for toxic air
Business Standard

Encounter underway in Kashmir's Bandipora district

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

BSF personnel keeping a tight vigil
BSF personnel keeping a tight vigil

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir this morning, police said.

Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in Shahgund village of Hajin area of the district, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, a police official said here.

He said as the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter.

The operation is still going on, the official said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Encounter underway in Kashmir's Bandipora district

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir this morning, police said.

Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in Shahgund village of Hajin area of the district, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, a police official said here.

He said as the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter.

The operation is still going on, the official said.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Encounter underway in Kashmir's Bandipora district

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir this morning, police said.

Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in Shahgund village of Hajin area of the district, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, a police official said here.

He said as the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter.

The operation is still going on, the official said.

image
Business Standard
177 22