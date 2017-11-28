GES 2017: Ivanka Trump reaches Hyderabad

United States President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad early Tuesday morning.

Ivanka reached the state capital ahead of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit scheduled today.

The inaugural session of the summit will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Ivanka.

Ivanka will also be part of a discussion on increasing women in the workforce through skills training, education, and mentorship on the second day. Innovators in workforce development and training will discuss what works and what more can be done to open doors for women at the workplace.

The summit is being hosted for the first time in South East Asia by the Governments of India and the United States. Prime Minister will inaugurate the event that will be attended by U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and his advisor



With the theme of "Women First, Prosperity for All," a number of leading female voices will speak at various plenaries, breakout sessions, master classes, and workshops, including tennis champion Sania Mirza, Google's Vice President of Next Billion Users Diana Louise Patricia Layfield and CEO of Afghan Citadel Software Company Roya Mahboob.

Following this, a session will be moderated by John Chambers, Chairman Emeritus, Cisco. This will see the participation of Ivanka Trump, Sibongile Sambo, Managing Director of SRS Aviation and SRS Petroleum and Marcus Wallenberg, the Chairman of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB).

The closing session of GES will bring together key influencers that support, promote and fund women entrepreneurs.

Panelists will share efforts to advance women in leadership positions and ensure that women have "seats at the table" while breaking down the barriers that disproportionately affect women's ability to start and grow businesses.

It will also feature a panel discussion themed "Women Win, We All Win: Promoting Inclusive Environments for Women Entrepreneurs", which will be moderated by Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu.



The GES has introduced a mobile application to enable seamless networking among all registered delegates. A wearable device interlinked with the application is also being provided to all delegates for use during and after the summit.

So far, 1500 delegates have downloaded the app, 20,000 profiles have been viewed, 4,000 messages and 6,000 business cards have been exchanged and 500 meetings have already been set up.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister will also attend the summit, Kant said.