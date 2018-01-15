'It was a storm in a tea cup': AG Venugopal says SC judges-CJI rift settled

Four senior-most Supreme Court judges who had last week held an unprecedented press conference and raised the issue of assignment of cases, on Monday attended court and took up routine work, with the Attorney General terming these developments as "a storm in a tea cup". ALSO READ: Rift between Supreme Court judges to be resolved soon: Bar Council The four judges -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- took up their respective business on the first working day of the top court after the January 12 press conference. Attorney General K K Venugopal said the issue has been settled. "Now everything has been settled.

The courts are functioning. It was a storm in a tea cup," Venugopal told NDTV. In the presser, the four judges had flagged some problems, including the assigning of cases in the apex court, and said there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court. On Sunday, Dipak Misra had met a seven-member delegation of the Bar Council of India and Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh and had assured them that the crisis would be sorted out soon and congeniality would prevail.