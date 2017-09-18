Plagiarism to cost students, faculty dearly

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has come out with draft rules to make it difficult for students, researchers and the faculty at higher education institutes to plagiarise assignments, projects, theses, research work and dissertations. The Draft UGC (Promotion of Academic Integrity and Prevention of Plagiarism in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations stipulate higher education institutes instal software to ensure papers from students and faculty are free from plagiarism at the time of submission. The rules also make it mandatory for authors to sign an ...