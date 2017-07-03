Business class traveller? Submit your company's GST Identification Number

The GST Identification Number is issued to entities that are registered under the new tax regime

People for business purposes on business class air tickets are now required to submit details about their companies to avail benefits under the regime.



The (GST) framework, which came into effect from July 1, provides for certain input credit only on and there is no such provision on fares.



Air India, and - the three domestic carriers that offer business class seats have already sent out communications to inform that details need to be submitted in order to avail the benefits.



"It is now mandatory for guests for business to add their company's details at the time of booking. To ensure a seamless experience, we request that you inform your guests for business to register on our portal and claim up to 12 per cent back on flights," said in a



The rate on first class and higher class tickets is 12 per cent while the rate is 5 per cent on tickets. The would also replace service tax, krishi kalyan cess and swachh bharat cess.



After submission of the details, the would generate invoice for the particular and that invoice can be used to claim the benefits.



"It is not compulsory to provide details. registration details for your business or company may be optionally provided if a customer wishes to claim input credit on the paid if for business reasons," said in a



According to Air India, all requiring invoice for their tickets have to complete the one-time registration process on its website by entering the relevant details.



In its communication, also made it clear that "any bookings for leisure will not be entitled for benefits".

