Cash is still king as circulation nears pre-demonetisation level: Report

As on June 16, currency in circulation was Rs 15.29 lakh cr, or 86.2% of pre-note ban level

Financial regulators seem to have acknowledged that in India, cash is king. A little over seven months after demonetisation, as on June 16, the currency in circulation stood at Rs 15.29 lakh crore, or 86.2 per cent of the pre-demonetisation level of Rs 17.74 lakh crore. The currency with the public will continue to rise as more notes get printed, and so will cash transactions, which State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya termed as a “bad habit”. “In the wake of demonetisation, digital transactions have got a substantial push. While the period of ...

Anup Roy