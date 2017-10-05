RBI removes walls between e-wallets

To make the use of digital cash more prevalent and convenient, a digital wallet user would soon be able to accept cash from the user of another e-wallet, because of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tweaking its guidelines. For example, a Paytm wallet user would soon be able to accept cash from a PhonePe wallet user. Opening up the strings of digital wallets, the RBI on Wednesday said it would issue revised directions by October 11 to allow “inter-operability” among prepaid payment instruments (PPIs). These include digital wallets, prepaid cash coupons and ...