Monetary policy review: Why RBI might not cut rates today

The six-member Committee (MPC), headed by Governor Urjit Patel, will announce its interest rate decision today.

Analysts largely expect the central bank to maintain the status quo, but add there could be a later in the financial year. There are also some who see the rate-cut cycle, which started on January 15, 2015, by bringing down the repo rate to 7.75 per cent from 8 per cent, to have reached its end.

